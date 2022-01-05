Tom Holland gazes wistfully in new ‘Uncharted’ images

In a refreshingly honest exchange with the press last year that may have caused some panic at Sony headquarters, Tom Holland admitted in the midst of his GQ profile that he was concerned he’d made a number of bad acting choices to try and be a convincing action hero in blockbuster video game adaptation Uncharted.

Of course, the genre has taught us not to go in expecting high art, given that next year marks the 30th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. slopping into theaters like a wet fart, and in the intervening period precisely three console-to-screen translations have managed to secure Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the various trailers and TV spots have promised a slab of undemanding effects-heavy entertainment, and the residual goodwill towards Spider-Man: No Way Home will no doubt encourage more skeptics to check it out due to Holland’s involvement and nothing else.

Based on the pair of new images released by Total Film, though, we can confirm in no uncertain terms that the actor has mastered the art of gazing wistfully into the middle distance, as you can see below.

Even with Sony stablemate Morbius being pushed back for the sixth time, Uncharted is still poised to scramble onto big screens everywhere on February 18, when the studio will be hoping Holland’s movie star credentials are further enhanced.