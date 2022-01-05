Sony reveals new scene from ‘Uncharted’ at CES 2022

While the highly anticipated Uncharted film adaptation has had a rocky history in production hell, it’s finally almost here, and Sony recently shared with fans an extended look at the upcoming action film.

During their CES 2022 showcase, Sony brought onto the stage Tom Holland, who revealed to fans the new two-minute look at the film, which is set to hit theaters in just over a month.

It’s all action in this clip, as Holland’s Nathan Drake character gets into it with armed men aboard a cargo plane. The altercation results in them being flung from the vehicle and forced to continue their firefight in the skies over the ocean.

While glimpses of this clip can be seen within the film’s trailer, this extended look without cuts is the best footage we’ve seen yet of the film’s action on full display.

The conclusion of the clip shows Drake falling from the plane, but to find out what ultimately happens, you’ll have to check the film out when it launches exclusively in theaters on Feb. 18.

Uncharted is based on the Sony video game franchise of the same name. If you’ve not seen the latest trailer for the film you can check that out here.