New clip from ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ shared at Kids Choice Awards

DC League of Super-Pets is shaping up to be something special. After some very serious-minded live-action takes on the DC universe, this movie will be a knockabout comedy focused on superpowered animals. Superman’s dog Krypto takes the lead, teaming up with a squad of shelter animals inadvertently granted superpowers. With the Justice League captured by Lex Luthor, only the Super-Pets can save the day.

Stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart appeared by video at the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards to introduce a new clip from the movie. After spraying the audience with green slime (making this instantly more fun than the boring old Oscars) they teased something bigger than superheroes — “super-pets”.

Check it out:

It’s worth underlining that DC League of Super-Pets has a seriously stacked cast. Johnson is voicing Krypto, Hart Ace the Bat-Hound, with Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Ben Schwartz, and Vanessa Bayer also appearing. Particularly delectable will be John Krasinski as Superman, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, and — in a truly inspired bit of casting — Keanu Reeves as Batman.

Honestly, we’re down for this movie just to hear Reeves as the Dark Knight, though I hope his involvement with Batman isn’t limited to this movie as a John Wick x Bruce Wayne performance is something to be treasured and shouldn’t be a one-off.

We should hear more about DC League of Super-Pets soon, along with some more clips and trailers. The movie is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022 in theaters and will be available on HBO Max 45 days after that.