By now, fans of Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones are practically quivering with excitement over any news or developments involving the fifth installment in the franchise.

The sequel has been in development for some time now, after all, and the crew has been pretty tight-lipped about any details, much less hype-fueling teasers. But now, with the movie just around the corner with its June 30, 2023 premiere date, the Mouse House might finally be ready to unveil more.

Tomorrow is the D23 Expo, and we expect to see more of Indy there. As we wait, though, here’s an early look at some of the character costumes from the James Mangold-led follow-up. There are also several concept art pieces that unveil what you can expect the flick to look like, showcasing an older Harrison Ford making a run for it in one of those old auto rickshaws.

It’s strange to think that we’ve been waiting the better part of a decade for the next Indiana Jones film to come along. Disney originally announced a fifth entry was in the works in 2015, and the company even announced a release date of July 2019 a year after that. But with Spielberg being occupied with other projects and the Covid-19 hitting the industry hard, the as-of-yet untitled Indiana Jones sequel got delayed several times.

Fortunately, the crew announced that filming had concluded in February this year, so even if post-production takes them a full year, they’re still going to be able to hit that June 30 deadline.

All that remains now is for the audiences to see more of the movie. With a bit of luck on our side, like the good doctor on any of his adventures, Disney will release a teaser trailer tomorrow.