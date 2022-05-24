Some new costume designs for various DC movie franchise characters are surfacing online via the Las Vegas Expo, including for Supergirl, The Flash from the upcoming titular 2023 film, and Black Manta from next year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, something that is sure to excite comic book movie fans everywhere.

The new Warner Bros intellectual property images come from a video posted on the Instagram account HipHopGamer.

The exhibition also featured the costume for Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and his motorcycle from the recent The Batman film, the costume for Pennywise from 2017’s It, another one of Batman’s cowls from 1997’s Batman and Robin, and Michael Jordan’s jersey from Space Jam, among other items.

If that weren’t enough, the Instagram user even posed in front of some life-sized, Squid Game-themed Funko Pop figures.

Some still images were quickly shared on Twitter, where they blew many fans’ minds.

Holy Mother God Those Some Beautiful Suits👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NunnuQuFpC — Diante Baker (@Boss8527) May 24, 2022

HOLY F*CKING SH*T!! THAT LOOKS INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tjFfyhtrGx — -⚔️-THE GRIM KNIGHT-⚔️- (@_TheGrimKnight_) May 24, 2022

Although some people seemed slightly less impressed with The Flash costume in particular.

Supergirl Suit

Flash Suit pic.twitter.com/05ynXXIrP0 — blu ✝️ (@soldierboy43001) May 24, 2022

One user even compared it to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s somewhat hokey look in Jingle All the Way.

I saw that costume before pic.twitter.com/RyztZJsjyk — Baalberith LaVey (@ElChicoWifi) May 24, 2022

Other social media users contended that the suit, overall, looked ok, but the cowl, in particular, had a bit of a chunky look to it.

Around the jaw/cheeks it looks a bit thick — 🏴‍☠️👑 (@fresh72_) May 24, 2022

Suit fire but the back of the cowl looks huge lmao — Rx 🧸 (@RussBurnerAcc) May 24, 2022

The cowl sucks ass but apart from that it’s ok tho it’s not the flash suit I would’ve preferred but Barry can always get a new suit so it’s fine. — Sahib Ari 🇬🇧 – #IStandWithRayFisher (@Code_Awesome28) May 24, 2022

Some people could hardly contain themselves in reaction.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to make waves in theaters March 17, 2023, while The Flash sonic booms into cinemas June 23, 2023,