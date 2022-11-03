New ‘Disenchanted’ posters tease a twisty tale of good vs. evil

Only a few weeks remain until Disenchanted comes out on Disney Plus, and official posters for the upcoming have been released. It featured both the new faces that will be introduced and familiar ones that will be returning in the upcoming sequel. At the same time, it showcased Giselle as this wicked character, rather than the loving former princess that she once was.

The official Disney Plus Twitter page shared nine new posters for this upcoming film, three of them featuring brand new characters. Meanwhile, the rest are of the original characters from the first movie only with Morgan all grown up. These posters might tease a twist in this fairytale story as thorns surround the faces of each of the characters, hinting that they’re not living the fairytale ending they’d hoped.

Also, each of the characters (except for Pip) is paired up, possibly hinting at who they will be interacting with the most or who their allies are in the film. And unfortunately for Giselle, she isn’t paired with Robert. She is instead paired with the Queen of Monroeville, who she will be up against throughout the film.

The princess of Andalasia meets the queen of Monroeville in #Disenchanted. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/ZGdTdMLt02 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 2, 2022

Disenchanted is the sequel to the 2007 film, Enchanted, starring Amy Adams as Giselle once more. The movie is set years in the future when Giselle and Robert start a new life in Monroeville. Unfortunately, their new life isn’t what they’d hoped to be, and wind up unsatisfied. This leads Giselle to wish for a ‘fairytale life’, only for it to be corrupted and slowly turned her into the ‘evil stepmother.’

The film will test our characters in this magical adventure as both fiction and reality collide once again, but with bigger stakes. Adams also confirmed that the sequel will also contain musical acts, just like in the first film.

Disenchanted will be released on Disney Plus on Nov. 18, 2022.