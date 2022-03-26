Even though there’s less than six weeks to go until the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the confirmed cast of the ensemble remains suspiciously small.

Of course, we can virtually guarantee that a bonanza of old and new faces alike will be showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel given the title, concept, and premise, but so far there haven’t been a great deal of names confirmed with 100% certainty.

Benedicts Cumberbatch and Wong, Chiwitel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Michael Stuhlbarg are returning from Scott Derrickson’s opening installment, with Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, and Patrick Stewart the only other names confirmed. Even then, we haven’t seen any images of the X-Men’s Charles Xavier as of yet, but fresh looks at the other two Doctor Strange debutants have been revealed in a pair of new stills, which you can see below.

New 'Doctor Strange 2' images reveal Scarlet Witch and America Chavez 1 of 3

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Even Bruce Campbell has been teasing that his cameo could potentially end up on the cutting room floor, although we’re firmly of the belief that director Sam Raimi will keep his longtime friend and creative collaborator in the version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that hits theaters.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was besieged with leaks in the buildup to release, but Marvel Studios have done a solid job so far of keeping the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing almost completely under wraps, bar what they want us to see. May 6 isn’t all that far away, and we can’t wait to see what sort of surprises are in store.