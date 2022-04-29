New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ promo starts the one-week countdown

After months of madness without any new MCU movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally almost here. In fact, if you can believe it, the seriously anticipated sequel is now just seven days away from arriving in theaters, bringing with it what could well be the most ambitious entry in the franchise to date. And, before we get to watch the full thing next weekend, this new promo promises a magical experience is on its way.

The official Marvel Studios Instagram shared the promo this Friday, teasing in the post’s caption that “Nothing will prepare you for this.” With the trail featuring glimpses at such mind-blowing cameos as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, the Illuminati, and Captain Carter, that seems like a fair assessment. Catch the new spot via the post below:

This promo follows the TV spot that dropped earlier in the week that gave us our first glimpse at both Charles Xavier’s throwback bright yellow hoverchair (that looks like it’s come straight out of the ’90s X-Men animated series) and also a hint at a fight between Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Captain Carter (whether that’s Hayley Atwell back in the role or not, though, it’s hard to tell).

There has been some dissent from the fans over just how much the promotion for Doctor Strange 2 has been showing, but to look at it a different way, if this is what Marvel is putting in the trailers, then just imagine how spectacular the secret scenes and cameos they’re holding back must be.

Marvel Studios has generally known exactly what to show and what to conceal in the past, so we can likely trust that there are still a lot more surprises to come once the Multiverse of Madness emerges in theaters in just a matter of days on May 6.