New ‘Doctor Strange’ TV Spot Is a Treat for X-Men Animated Series Fans

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to shatter the already very shaky bonds separating the MCU from other Marvel movies. No Way Home has already popped the cork on bringing over characters from other universes, but next week things are going to go truly nuts with the introduction of a variant of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.

But, as the awesome new TV spot shows, this Professor X isn’t necessarily the one viewers, who have watched Fox’s X-Men movies, are acquainted with. The short clip offers a very brief glimpse of his yellow hoverchair, which seems to be lifted right out of X-Men: The Animated Series (which itself was adapted from his comic book counterpart). This is catnip for old-school Marvel fans, so here’s how it’s going down on social media:

Omg it’s the 90s professor X from the x-men animated series that’s sick https://t.co/14mFZnVfdY — F (@RealistFNW) April 29, 2022

my theory is this movie’s Professor X is the one from the animated series in Live Action form and that the animated series X-Men are going to be the canonical MCU X-Men in some way https://t.co/4YUyeobhpb — kid vintage (@kidxvintage) April 29, 2022

also the rumour is that he’s a live-action version of the professor x from the soon-to-be-revived 1997 animated “x-men” show (this dude ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/AQ89XBTUCF — cleo™ 🌸 🏳️‍🌈 (@DrWhom42) April 29, 2022

The fact that this is the Professor X from the X-Men Animated Series blows my mind #MultiverseOfMadness #Xmen #ProfessorX #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/x0bdZ7ajK7 — Davis Hicks (@DavisScottHicks) April 29, 2022

the new doctor strange commercial shows professor x in a yellow hoverboard like the animated series omg!!! — kurtis wu 🌁 吳孝恩 (@kurtiswu) April 29, 2022

Previously on X-Men… Professor X In #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness will not be the FoX-Men version. Rumor is that he'll be playing the live action version from the 90’s X-Men: The Animated Series! Dope. pic.twitter.com/PFm72ASJ1a — Adult Marvel Memes. (@MarvelAfterDark) April 28, 2022

One user doesn’t want the MCU to stop at the iconic yellow chair and wants this version of Professor X to come from an animated universe.

Also Professor X is in a yellow "futuristic" chair. He's totally gonna be the Prof X from the 90s X-men. I hope they bring up the fact that his universe is animated. — Travis🌻 (@Fatedlime) April 28, 2022

Me when I saw the latest @DrStrange promo and saw the same damn chair and same damn green suit Professor X wore in the 90’s animated X-Men series…don’t play with us @MarvelStudios 🥹😭 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/1DA4zi6EjZ — Jon Ruiz (@J_Ruiz20) April 28, 2022

Many have also noted that Marvel Studios is working on X-Men: The Animated Series revival X-Men ’97, which will reunite much of the voice cast and continue where that show left off in the 1990s:

So Patrick Stewart Professor X is a variant of X-Men 97 series https://t.co/rOMK0MJgEm — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) April 29, 2022

But is Sir Patrick Stewart voicing Professor X in the rebooted X-Men 97 🤨 https://t.co/Z36RN8cgXt — Jesus Cabada (@AllMightyCabada) April 29, 2022

Calling it now, the Professor X in #MultiverseOfMadness is the one from The Animated Series and us why X-Men '97 has the Marvel Studios banner. — Dylan Woodson (@MM2Dylan) April 28, 2022

Professor X in MoM is going to be the X-men 97 Professor X and I’m sticking to this theory — Misster (@HeyThereMisster) February 27, 2022

This version of Charles Xavier seems to be the leader of the Illuminati, who here are obviously unhappy with Strange’s spells screwing with the fabric of reality. The big question fans now have is who else is sitting on the Illuminati tribunal? In the comics, the membership includes Reed Richards, Namor, Black Bolt, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange himself — so many are getting hyped for more exciting new variants.

We’ll find out soon enough, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in a week’s time on May 6.