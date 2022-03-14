Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is bringing back Scarlet Witch after the tumultuous events of WandaVision, and a new still gives us another look at Elizabeth Olsen’s comic-accurate costume for this upcoming outing.

The promo content for the upcoming sequel to the MCU’s Doctor Strange film series has made one thing perfectly clear so far as Wanda’s character is concerned; the superheroine is still grappling with her trauma, if not outright struggling to rise to the occasion of being a hero again. It wouldn’t exactly surprise us, then, to see her continue that downward spiral from WandaVision and turn into an antagonistic figure that Strange has to deal with on top of everything else in this cameo-stuffed, hype-fuelling, and enigmatic flick of madness.

If anything, the film’s trailers have shown us that Scarlet is on her own path, rather than helping out the runner-up Sorcerer Supreme in his quest to stop the multiverse from blowing out on itself. Whatever she gets up to, though, one thing’s for certain and it’s that she’s going to look absolutely stunning doing it. A new promo pic courtesy of Empire Magazine highlights this by giving fans a closer look at Wanda’s witchy tiara and crimson costume. Check it out below:

Official new still of the #ScarletWitch in Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness! pic.twitter.com/7vk0h9SprH — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) March 14, 2022

Though Benedict Cumberbatch has recently revealed that reshoots aren’t done yet, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is premiering in less than two months on May 6, so we’ll definitely learn more about this outing and Wanda’s role in it in the forthcoming weeks.