New ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer promises more of everyone’s favorite part of the first movie

We’ve been waiting two years for more of Millie Bobby Brown’s adolescent ingenue investigator, but she’s finally returning next month. Following up on 2020’s franchise-starter, Enola Holmes 2 is coming this November to deliver another adventure for the eponymous teen detective, and this new trailer promises that the sequel will serve up more of what viewers loved about the first film — the sibling dynamic between Enola and her more famous big brother, Henry Cavill’s Sherlock.

As you can see via the trailer above, Enola — who has set up her own nascent detective agency since we last saw her — will get involved in the case of a missing girl who worked in a match factory, a disappearance which looks to have much bigger ramifications if the fact that it crosses path with one of Sherlock’s cases is anything to go by. What’s more, it looks like Helena Bonham Carter’s Holmes family matriarch Eudoria will be getting in on the action this time, too.

Cavill recently revealed that he wanted to return to his role as one of the most well-known characters in all of fiction because he thought it was “important to get things right,” which suggests we might be in for a more authentic portrayal of Sherlock in the next movie. That’s definitely supported by this trailer, which teases a visit to his iconic apartment at 221b Baker Street. Dare we hope for a cameo from a certain doctor who could become his sidekick?

Either way, let’s hope Enola Holmes 2 proves to be as big a deal when it lands on Netflix on Nov. 4 as the last one. Millie Bobby Brown just recalled how surprised she was by how much the world took to the film, only realizing that it was such a global success when a certain Hollywood heavyweight slid into her DMs.