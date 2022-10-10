Henry Cavill says he’s ‘back to get things right’ as Sherlock in ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Fans of Henry Cavill were excited to hear that he would portray famous detective Sherlock Holmes in the 2020 Netflix hit Enola Holmes, and were subsequently disappointed to realize he only had a minimal role. Well, now he’s coming back, and his role will be bigger this time around.

In an interview with Total Film, he explained that he came back to make sure things turn out the way they’re supposed to and stay faithful to the original.

“It’s important to get things right. It’s important to make sure the tone of things is not lost in the potential excitement of franchises and universes.”

'Enola Holmes 2' gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

He said he was also drawn to the new story for the sequel, which involves government money, death, greed, extortion and bribery.

“Sherlock enjoys it enormously, much as it frustrates him and he’s scuppered by trying to work out who on Earth it is,” Cavill quipped. “I think part of him enjoys actually being genuinely challenged. It isn’t boring. He’s on the back foot, and against the ropes.”

Will there be a third chapter, though? Cavill, a veteran of both The Witcher and Superman franchises, said he prefers to focus on the work and let the big wigs handle those decision.

“It’s always so difficult to tell where things are going, and what will happen. I have experience with franchises going places, and going quiet, and other franchises popping up and becoming exciting. It’s all about the decision-making up top, and everything else that goes with it. I’m merely the hired work. But it would be very exciting to continue playing the character, and to continue working with Millie. But that’s in the hands of the gods, as they say. I’ll be waiting in the wings for the opportunity.”

The sequel to Enola Holmes features Millie Bobby Brown in the starring role, as well as Helena Bonham Carter and David Thewlis. The movie lands on Netflix on Nov. 4.