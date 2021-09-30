New Eternals Images Showcase The MCU’s Latest Heroes

As of tomorrow, when October gets here, we can officially say that the next Marvel movie is just next month. Eternals finally hits theaters at the beginning of November, delivering the MCU’s latest heroes – but, at the same time, its oldest. The titular group of enhanced immortals has been hanging around the Earth for centuries, but when their rivals the Deviants escape their bonds and come for the planet, the Eternals will have to step up and protect it.

That’s the general gist of Chloe Zhao’s much-anticipated Marvel debut, which features one of the best ensemble casts the franchise has ever seen. And these new images showcase many of them. Twitter account @AngelinaJWorld shared the following eight images, hailing from the next issue of Empire Magazine online, which offer teases of a few scenes we haven’t seen before. Check them out in the gallery below:

First, Lauren Ridloff strikes a pose as speedster Makkari, the MCU’s first deaf superhero. Next, Richard Madden’s Ikaris walks through a field, while Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos looks every bit the technological whizz he is in glasses and a bow tie. Don Lee’s Gilgamesh is surrounded by candles, alongside actor Harish Patel, in another pic and Madden gets some pointers from Zhao in a forest-set behind-the-scenes sneak peek. Meanwhile, Lia McHugh’s Sprite looks happy as she conjures one of her illusions and Ikaris and Gemma Chan’s Sersi find themselves in an exotic location. Last but not least, Salma Hayek is shown in her full Eternals regalia as the team’s leader, Ajak.

These gorgeous stills demonstrate the movie’s tangible locations – a change from the CGI-heavy MCU – and the visual flair that Zhao will bring to it. Considering the director’s last effort won her an Academy Award, the hype is high for Eternals. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on November 5th.