John Carpenter’s The Thing is a cult classic forty years after its initial release, and the discussion for it hasn’t died down as a new fan theory has come along to explain an oddity from the film and its prequel/sequel.

Throughout both the 1982 “original” and its 2011 follow-up, The Thing as an organism is incapable of communication outside of its human host. It’ll kill them mercilessly, feasting on paranoia as much as it does the flesh itself.

This fan theory from /u/Outrageous-Career-91 explains why it doesn’t communicate with humans.

The alien once it gets captured in a lab by a scientist, quickly becomes knowledgeable of the sheer violence in human existence thanks to DNA shenanigans and form hosting. Instead of being put to use positively by scientists, it develops its own doomsday plan. The organism is so disgusted by humanity and its penchant for disasters because each time it changes host.

Essentially, the disgust and mistrust it has for mankind makes it fearful and unwilling to try and make peace with humans.

The theory works perfectly to explain the organism’s actions, and fits in with the themes of paranoia throughout the films. One of the most highly speculated films, everyone, and their monster alien dog has an opinion on its ending.

The Thing continues to collect more fans as time goes on, with it now a seminal piece of both science fiction and horror. Recently celebrating its 40th anniversary, director Carpenter spoke out on the re-release getting savaged thanks to a big editing mistake. Earlier in 2022, Carpenter revealed his interest to return to the films for a potential threequel.