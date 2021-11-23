New Hawkeye footage aired during very weird ESPN NFL commercial

Hawkeye lands tomorrow and looks set to deliver on its promise of ultra-stylish bow-based action. The hotly anticipated show has been in the works for some time, and fans are looking forward to Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton finally taking the spotlight after more than a decade of being part of a large ensemble cast.

We’ve seen quite a lot of footage teasing what’s to come, and now we have yet more courtesy of this neat ESPN ad for the Giants x Buccaneers game that took place last night (Bucs won by 20 points). The clip intersperses narration by Renner and Hailee Steinfeld with clips from the show, as well as a breakdancing performance by bow-wielding masked dancers. Check it out:

The dancers are a bit of a head-scratcher. Firstly, they appear to have taken up residence in the central Gotham Bat cave from The Dark Knight, but there’s no indication whether they’re actually in the show or not. Thing is, they do fit the Matt Fraction-style aesthetic, so I’m not ruling them out being in the show.

Whatever the case, we should know for certain soon enough. The first two episodes will air on Disney Plus tomorrow, with weekly episodes following until the season finale on December 22. Fans are eager to see Kate Bishop in action, the return of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Contessa, and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

Echo will be especially interesting as she’s already confirmed for her own spinoff. In the comics, she’s the adopted daughter of Kingpin, which has led many to theorize that Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his acclaimed performance as the villain. Fingers crossed that speculation proves true but however it goes down, Hawkeye should be one hell of a ride.