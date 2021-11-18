‘Echo’ star shares excitement at getting her own Disney Plus MCU series

As far as ways to break into the acting industry go, Alaqua Cox has done it in more spectacular fashion than most. The 24 year-old’s first-ever acting job saw her land a plum supporting role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Hawkeye, with her own spinoff series Echo announced in March of this year.

Going from a college dropout to the star of two major streaming exclusives from the most successful franchise in the history of the business is quite the impressive turnaround, and Disney Plus Day shone even more light on Echo after it was revealed that Better Caul Saul veteran Marion Dayre would be heading up the hugely talented writers’ room.

Speaking to Variety at the red carpet premiere of Hawkeye, Cox shared her excitement at the rapid rate her acting career has taken off, and how she plans to make the most of such a unique opportunity.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever. I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

New Stills For Hawkeye Series Drop Online 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As a deaf amputee of Native American descent, Cox is fully aware that she’s blazing a trail within the MCU in terms of diversity and representation, which comes with huge pressure and greater expectations. Even though she’s a largely unknown quantity, Marvel Studios are generally impeccable when it comes to casting, so the actress must have blown the top brass away when you remember that Echo was placed into active development eight months before the first episode of Hawkeye releases.