Echo Writers’ Room Includes Daredevil, The Punisher, Supernatural And Stranger Things Veterans

It was less than 24 hours ago that Marion Dayre outed herself as the lead writer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Echo, but she’s already been back on social media to reveal the laundry list of talent set to hammer the Hawkeye spinoff into shape.

While it’s far too early to make predictions about where the plot could be heading, we do at least know that we’ll have a much better idea of where the dominoes will be falling once Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s fun-filled festive adventure wraps up before the end of the year, with Echo tentatively scheduled to begin production in April 2022.

Star Alaqua Cox is a deaf amputee of Native American descent, and the desire for representation is reflected in the scribes assembled. Writers Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman are deaf themselves, which will further establish Maya Lopez’s unique sense of identity within the MCU, while Bobby Dues, Rebecca Roanhorse, Steven Paul Judd, Jason Gavin and Kaitlyn Jeffers are all Native American.

The Punisher‘s Ken Kristensen, Pushing Daisies and Daredevil alum Dara Resnik and Stranger Things‘ Jessica Mecklenburg are additionally part of the team, so that’s quite the eclectic array gathered together to bring Echo to the small screen.