The franchise Steven Spielberg helped launch in 1993 is giving the world Jurassic World Dominion in June. Now, in the run-up to the project’s release, a new feature is showing how characters old and new come together.

Today the Jurassic World YouTube channel dropped a “Legacy Featurette” video running about two-and-a-half minutes in length. It begins with footage of the first film in the saga and turns to Sam Neill noting there was an enormous amount of fun had when the first production was produced. Then, Bryce Dallas Howard implies each group is separate at first in the finale epic before they ultimately come together over footage of what appears to be Neill, Laura Dern’s Ellie, and Isabella Sermon’s Maisie Lockwood being caught while sneaking into or out of a genetic facility of some kind.

Franchises collide in terrible new 'Jurassic World Dominion' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

“Our storylines intersect, it is the convergence of the two franchises.”

The piece comes out June 10. It is the longest film in the series with a runtime of 146 minutes, and, though this is billed as the conclusion of a trilogy, money makes motivation. The franchise has made billions at the box office, and producer Frank Marshall said in January they are already looking at what will be next in the Jurassic Cinematic Universe.