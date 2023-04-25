New look at ‘The Flash’ unleashes the latest wave of ridicule at Ezra Miller’s expense

As much as there’s a lot of excitement for the fresh trailer that’s dropping at CinemaCon, DC fans still can’t resist the urge to rip The Flash a new one over the latest image to drop from the incoming summer superhero blockbuster. Social media has become so used to tearing into every subsequent DC release (at least those that James Gunn isn’t attached to) at this point that you know a new wave of ridicule is coming the Scarlet Speedster’s way whenever Warner Bros. attempts to raise the hype with a fresh sneak peek.

Sure enough, a hi-res still featuring Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and two Barry Allens for the price of one has released, and everyone’s making the same complaint, albeit in creative, hilarious ways. The Flash is just the latest comic book film to be blasted for its over-reliance on CGI, something that’s very plain in this image. As much as the Flash suit (the left one) is looking pretty sharp and Calle’s Girl of Steel is eating up, the pic still isn’t instilling much confidence in the masses.

A new look at ‘THE FLASH’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/5Wywm9pKiZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

Are we sure this is a still from The Flash and not a screenshot from Fortnite?

Batsuit Barry is proving to be very relatable.

Did Warner Bros. bribe Tom Cruise to praise this film or something?

Every new look for this film makes me question what version of this movie that Tom Cruise saw & praised — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) April 25, 2023

People just want this movie about the multiverse and super-fast superheroes to be more realistic, dang it.

I hate the background… looks like it was all filmed inside of a studio full of green screens 😩 I just wanted this movie to look like they’re in the real world. — Simu kissed my book plate!🪬 (@Sye_Lokata) April 25, 2023

The folks on Reddit are just the same, laying into the photo for looking like AI art.

Ah, fond memories of the old Flash PS2 game… Wait, what?

Uh, how do we tell them that there aren’t really two Ezra Millers?

Maybe WB should just stop promoting the movie at this point?

Stay tuned for the new trailer ahead of The Flash‘s theatrical release on June 16.