‘The Flash’ promo posters leave hate-filled fans aghast over best look yet at ‘ugly’ costumes

The Flash‘s Super Bowl trailer might’ve done enough to increase the hype for the DC flick much higher than it had been before, with some wondering if it might end up being the surprise best superhero movie of 2023, but that doesn’t mean the Ezra Miller vehicle is being let off the hook from haters. Not by a long shot. In fact, as we creep ever nearer to its release in June, more and more criticisms from fans are coming out of the woodwork.

And the latest swell of skepticism over the film’s quality has occurred thanks to some leaked new promo posters which highlight Miller’s Barry Allen, Michael Keaton’s Batman, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. As first posted on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit individually by u/AldebaranTauro, and then re-edited into one neat banner by u/goku1080, these posters may just give us our best look yet at the costumes of The Flash‘s three central superheroes. Unfortunately, fans can’t stand the sight of them.

The top-voted comment on the thread says it all: “Why’s everything from this movie look so damn ugly?”

The vast majority of replies echoed the above opinion, with many pinpointing exactly what it is they don’t like about the characters’ costumes.

Supergirl is mostly getting off the hook, although the awkwardness of her pose and stance is balancing that out.

The Scarlet Speedster’s oversized helmet seems to be the biggest issue for most.

Na-na-na–na-na-na-na-na Thumb-Man!

Where’s Bruce’s yellow utility belt gone, huh?

Not for the first time, folks are fearing the VFX is going to be what let’s the film down.

But, hey, as one optimistic sort suggested, just because these posters are bad that doesn’t mean the movie will be too.

We’ll find out for ourselves if The Flash will be just as ugly as feared once it races into theaters on June 16.