New ‘M3GAN’ trailer promises a revolutionary horror sensation for the modern-age ‘creepy doll’ subgenre

Universal Pictures has dropped the second trailer for M3GAN, the latest addition to the creepy doll subgenre following the worldwide success of the Annabelle trilogy, also produced by James Wan. Blumhouse is teaming up with the Saw and Insidious director to bring us a modernized version of the tried-and-true ‘possessed doll’ storyline — except M3GAN is a life-like android. Roboticist Gemma pairs her M3GAN prototype with her orphaned eight-year-old niece, hoping to provide the troubled child with a new best friend, but her seemingly thoughtful decision proves to have disastrous consequences. Fans are already pushing for M3GAN to be a resounding success — and it certainly looks like it will be.

Image via Universal Studios

Following the release of the first trailer, M3GAN has gained international recognition, particularly for the scene where the titular robot dances in a hallway. That moment became an inevitable meme, which crowned M3GAN as the more fashionable version of Annabelle from The Conjuring Universe. There’s also a heavier focus on Gemma and her niece Cady, played by Violet McGraw, in today’s teaser, but it’s obvious that M3GAN steals the show in every capacity — from pushing bullies in front of oncoming traffic to fist-fighting Gemma and driving a Lamborghini.

In addition to Williams and McGraw, M3GAN also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition) and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward).

M3GAN cartwheels into theaters on Jan. 6, 2023.