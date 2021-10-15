New Matrix Resurrections Photos Reveal Neo And Young Morpheus

It took a long time for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to finally get around to confirm it, but the debut of the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections coincided with the fast-rising star admitting that he was indeed playing a young version of Morpheus, with the rumors having followed him around since the second he was cast.

Laurence Fishburne wasn’t invited back to the party, which makes sense in retrospect when there wasn’t room in the story for two iterations of the same character, but at least he’ll get to reunite with Keanu Reeves when John Wick: Chapter 4 comes to theaters next May.

Entertainment Weekly has revealed a trio of brand-new images from The Matrix Resurrections that give the best look yet and Abdul-Mateen’s mysterious mentor figure, which you can check out over on EW.

We’ve only got two months to go until The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters and HBO Max, and while the footage we’ve seen was suitably spectacular and visually dazzling, we still don’t know much about the nitty-gritty of the plot. Based on the franchise’s history so far it’ll be thematically heady stuff, so let’s hope the new Morpheus can match the old one when it comes to delivering exposition.