New ‘Men’ Poster Sets the Mood for Alex Garland’s Upcoming Horror Flick

A brand-new poster for Alex Garland’s upcoming film Men has just been revealed, further encapsulating the eerie, isolated danger that previous teasers for the film have treated us to.

The poster shows a large cave, similar to the one we saw in the trailer, mounted with a giant lion’s head, akin to what the film’s protagonist found in a church in that same trailer. Inside the cave is a small but imposing silhouette of a man, which represents what seems to be the film’s main source of danger. The poster creates a sense of an enormous landscape, itself intimidating, and the reminder that something in this area is stalking you, combining for a particularly unsettling mood.

Written and directed by Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) and distributed by A24, Men stars Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Fargo) as a young woman named Harper who sets off for a picturesque countryside in England, hoping to heal from the sudden death of her husband. Tranquility is not to be, however, when Harper realizes that something is stalking her, and a dreadful tension begins to rise.

The film also stars Paapa Essiedu (Murder on the Orient Express) as Harper’s late husband, and Rory Kinnear (James Bond series of films) as the man who owns Harper’s rented holiday house and, interestingly, the other men that she meets in the village.

Men will premiere in May later this year at the Cannes Film Festival, and will release to theatres in the United States on May 20. A release in theaters across the United Kingdom is also slated for June 1.