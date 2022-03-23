Watch: official trailer for A24’s ‘Men’ teases a terrifying loss

The official trailer for A24’s Men is finally here, and it looks set to be a perplexing, cerebral experience for audiences. Fans of the psychological horror sub-genre are currently marveling at the trailer, which offers us an exclusive look at Harper (Jessie Buckley) and her mind-numbing journey through an English countryside after the unfortunate death of her ex-husband.

Men is the newest brainchild of Annihilation (2018) and Ex Machina (2014) director Alex Garland, and it appears as though Garland is offering a fresh installment from the same production company that is responsible for memorable psychological horrors Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019).

Joining Oscar nominee Buckley in the cast are Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu, and by the looks of the eerie trailer, it appears as though Kinnear is playing more than just one singular role. The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s shape-shifting new horror film.

From what we’ve seen in the 139-second clip, folks are in for a wild ride as Buckley’s character experiences unsettling visions of mysterious figures, which she equates to stalking. The upcoming project looks to follow a familiar path as its predecessors, i.e. a horror flick that boasts all the hallmarks of an A24 production.

Men is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 20.