New ‘Moonfall’ poster reveals the big fake space rock

Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall has released both a full-length trailer and the opening five minutes of the sci-fi disaster epic, and it looks utterly laughable. However, in this case, that’s meant as a compliment, because his latest foray into his genre of choice looks to be so utterly demented and ridiculously stupid that there’s a distinct possibility it’ll be awesome.

If you’re not sold on a plot that follows a pair of disgraced astronauts teaming up with a conspiracy theorist to battle mysterious black space goo as they discover the highest levels of government have been concealing a secret about what the Moon really is from the public, then what are you even doing here?

Is it fake? Is it actually a satellite? What is the space goo? All of these questions and more will be answered when Moonfall comes to theaters on February 4, and you can bet your ass they won’t make a lick of sense. To tide you over until then, a brand-new poster for the movie has been revealed, which you can check out below.

If you’re a fan of Emmerich’s output, then your mind has already been made up on Moonfall. As for everyone else, it’s unlikely we’ll be getting a critically acclaimed modern classic, but some suitably cheesy fun would do the job nicely.