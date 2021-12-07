New ‘Morbius’ images reveal more of Jared Leto’s Marvel debut

This time last week, the general feeling surrounding Sony’s Morbius was that of complete and utter ambivalence, but it’s amazing what an action-packed three-and-a-half-minute clip can do to turn the tide.

Released as part of the studio’s CCXP showcase that also included a ton of new information about the two-part animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, many doubters were left eating their words when they saw the first official clip from director Daniel Espinosa and star Jared Leto’s comic book blockbuster.

The titular antihero is being brought to life by a combination of visual effects and prosthetics, and a unique visual style has been conjured to showcase his vampiric abilities. While that isn’t on display in the latest set of new Morbius images, you can still check them out below.

Based on the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the trailer’s name-drop of the symbiote and the fact that Michael Keaton is reportedly still in the midst of reshoots, we can expect plenty of connective tissue to have been added to Morbius in an effort to tie it closer to Sony’s other superheroic heavy hitters, which should in theory entice more fans to check it out when the film comes to theaters in Jan. 2022.