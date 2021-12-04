Michael Keaton still not done with ‘Morbius’ reshoots

It’s been over two weeks since Michael Keaton vaguely confirmed that he would be shooting “Vulture stuff” for an unnamed Marvel project, which in all likelihood isn’t Spider-Man: No Way Home, even though he’s been one of the dozens upon dozens of names rumored for a cameo appearance.

Instead, Morbius would be a much safer bet given that Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire isn’t coming to theaters until January 28 of next year, having been sitting on the shelf gathering dust after being constantly kicked back from the originally planned July 2020 bow.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage became one of the pandemic’s biggest box office hits after earning over $470 million and counting, while No Way Home is almost certainly going to become the first billion-dollar hit since 2019. On paper, the rebranded Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is in rude health, but it also wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that fans aren’t exactly hyped for Morbius.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, reshoots are still ongoing, meaning that Keaton’s Vulture stuff remains unfinished less than seven weeks out from Morbius‘ debut. That could be a worrying sign, or it may be case of adding more connective tissue after Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene changed the game, but as per the report, Tim Burton’s Batman will be filming all through next week.