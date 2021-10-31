Marvel Fans Aren’t Exactly Hyped For A New Morbius Trailer

All of the talk surrounding the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the impending arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has rendered Morbius largely obsolete in the eyes of fans, which is a shame for the people who worked so hard on the movie.

The vampiric comic book adaptation was originally scheduled for release in July of 2020, but it suffered greatly from the pandemic-era domino effect, and it’s now coming to theaters just six weeks after No Way Home on January 28, 2022. As the first non-Venom movie in Sony’s shared superhero universe, there’s quite a lot riding on Morbius to succeed, at least when it comes to proving the studio’s ability to deliver hit superhero blockbusters that don’t have a leading man named Tom.

However, as you can see from the reactions below, Marvel supporters are less than thrilled that all of the speculation points in the direction of a new full-length Morbius trailer debuting before the next footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Morbius trailer on Tuesday I guess pic.twitter.com/CEOjZ3Zr8Z — blake | Spooky Season 🎃 (@GoblinGambino) October 30, 2021

I really gotta wait for the second NWH trailer because of fucking Morbius…



Venom boutta carry that movie. pic.twitter.com/aY7vou7y1q — Hernandy (Happy Feet Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) October 30, 2021

New Morbius Image Shows Off Jared Leto's Dual Personalities 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I told ya when Uncharted trailer was released it's not gonna come for 3 weeks…. And if now Morbius trailer drops then it again won't drop for 2 weeks unless a miracle happens😂 https://t.co/O1owwmXUGN — Awesome Tweets. (@HarmanS98883903) October 30, 2021

Oh dear. Morbius is trending now. — 🦇Ms. Ella Warren🦇 (@comicsandroses) October 30, 2021

Yoo.. that venom reference in the new morbius trailer goes hard pic.twitter.com/CLaW9ZSkTq — Cris Parker (@3CFilm) October 30, 2021

If Morbius bombs, then it puts Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in an interesting position. Peter Parker and Eddie Brock’s cinematic adventures are guaranteed money-makers, but question marks will be raised around Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter and those other two mystery releases should the Living Vampire fail to catch on with audiences.