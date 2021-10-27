New Morbius Footage Expected Before Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

The month of Marvel chatter have been dominated by what comes next after the seismic post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was almost immediately followed by the attention turning back in the direction of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Throw in the speculation about Sony’s mystery 2023 dates and how it all ties together, and poor Morbius has been left on the outside looking in.

Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire was initially scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020, but we won’t be seeing the movie until January of next year. People will probably still be obsessing over No Way Home by then, though, so it’s a fairly unfortunate position for the first non-Venom chapter in Sony’s latest attempt at a shared universe to find itself in.

Fans have been demanding a new No Way Home trailer since the day after the first one dropped, but nobody appears to give much of a sh*t about Morbius at all. Writer Sean O’Connell recently implied on Twitter that we’ll be getting another Morbius promo before we see more footage from the Spidey threequel, and it’s non-negotiable.

A lot of people somehow missed my point.



There’s a high probability that you will GET a second #Morbius trailer before you get that anticipated #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer.



— With Great Power Book (@WGreatPowerBook) October 27, 2021

Looking at how Let There Be Carnage sailed past $350 million despite the pandemic, without even considering the money set to be made by Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius arguably doesn’t need to be a success to derail Sony’s plans. Which is just as well, because there doesn’t seem to be much appetite for it at the moment.