Venom: Let There Be Carnage Passes $350 Million At The Box Office

This weekend saw the global box office deliver a handful of notable milestones, the latest in a long line of encouraging signs that continue to reaffirm that the theatrical industry is well on its way back to returning to normality after over eighteen months of struggles.

Dune scored the biggest domestic opening weekend Warner Bros. had seen since October 2019’s Joker, and the sci-fi epic also comfortably passed a worldwide haul of $200 million. No Time to Die is continuing to play well, with Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond now sitting on $525 million, making it just the second Hollywood blockbuster since the end of 2019 to reach both the half-billion threshold and $400 million from international markets after Fast & Furious 9.

On top of that, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has crossed $350 million after setting a pandemic-era record first weekend record in the United States at the beginning of the month. As per Deadline, Andy Serkis’ superhero sequel is still tracking well ahead of fellow Marvel efforts Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so it’s got plenty of legs left.

November 5 brings yet another comic book adaptation, with Eternals looking to overcome mixed early reactions to become the latest high-profile title to take a sizeable bite out of the box office.