Second Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reportedly Not Dropping ‘Anytime Soon’

For fans hoping to see another trailer of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home dropping soon, it seems they may have to wait a bit longer than initially thought.

Indeed, with today’s release of the Tom Holland-helmed Uncharted trailer, one of the biggest complaints from fans was that Sony decided to release a trailer for that film when what they really wanted was another glimpse at Holland’s Spider-Man.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman is saying over Twitter that the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer won’t be dropping “anytime soon,” as TheDirect reports.

That’s undoubtedly a disappointment to fans who were hopeful that perhaps another trailer would be released coinciding with the forthcoming Eternals, which is hitting theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

One of the most hotly anticipated aspects of the latest webslinger film is the possibility that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire may be returning as versions of Spider-Man from alternative universes.

We already know from the first trailer that Spider-Man 2‘s Dock Ock will return. There was even a tease to Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, with one of the villain’s bombs ominously rolling into frame at one point.

Given the apparent multiverse/extra-dimensional-centric aspect of the story, and the existence of other characters from the previous Spider-Man franchises, it seems like a real possibility we could see those legacy actors make an appearance when a trailer eventually does drop.

In fact, a reported leaked bit of footage of Andrew Garfield donning the red-and-blue suit once again was seemingly confirmed to be authentic by visual effects artists. However, the context for that leaked footage is largely missing, and there’s no real indication it came from the forthcoming film or was simply an older, behind-the-scenes clip from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man or its sequel.

Fans will all find out what’s in store for the film when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes swinging into theaters on Dec. 17.