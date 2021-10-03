Watch: Andrew Garfield Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Is Real, Claims VFX Video

Rumors persist that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be teaming up with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but while Maguire and Holland have been able to avoid much of the scrutiny, Garfield has found himself fielding questions about his apparent return from every direction. That’s all thanks to a leaked video which appears to show him back in the Spidey suit on set of the upcoming Sony/Marvel movie.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor has maintained that it’s just a fake, however, even though fans aren’t convinced. In a wild twist, one YouTuber came forward to admit they created the video and it was just a deepfake – only to later reveal that they weren’t telling the truth. In the latest development, a new video that’s going viral on YT sees two VFX artists and experts examine the supposedly leaked footage and determine whether it’s real or not. And guess what? They conclude that it is.

This new video from the Corridor Crew sees VFX artists Niko and Sam explain why the footage can only be genuine. To back up their points, they also take a look at the aforementioned debunked deepfake to compare between that and the real thing. Check the fascinating video above.

This isn’t exactly an official confirmation, then, but it’s probably about as close as we’re going to get to one until the movie comes out. Unless Sony surprises us by dropping Maguire and/or Garfield in the final trailer for the threequel. Alfred Molina’s cameo in the first trailer was probably inspired by the Doc Ock actor already spoiling his return to the press, so maybe the studio might decide to just drop the two legacy Spideys in the next trailer to raise hype even more.

Certainly, at this stage, there is a lot more evidence indicating that Maguire and Garfield are in Spider-Man: No Way Home than not. But we might not know for sure until Jon Watts’ film hits theaters on December 17th.