What Song Was In The New Mutants Trailer?

The long-delayed and long-awaited superhero-horror movie The New Mutants finally saw the release of a fresh full-length trailer today, prompting many questions, some of which I’m glad to answer (and some of which I can’t. I’m not an oracle).

I’ll address the first question that’s spawned this article, though: What is that song that goes “we don’t need no education” in the new preview for The New Mutants?

That’s a very good question, and if you’re under the age of 17 or haven’t listened to any music that predates Mark Zuckerberg, you might not know the answer. Luckily, though, I do know the answer.

Ignoring the fact that the existence of Google makes pieces like this as surplus to requirements as a vegan barbecue, not to mention the way I’m inexplicably dragging this out way beyond the realms of decent etiquette, I’ve crafted an article worthy of the headline. Answer, oh, right! What was the question, again?

No bother, I remember. Let me ask you one in return: are you familiar with the work of Pink Floyd? If yes, then I’ve no idea why you continued reading this after the third sentence. If not, though, the song in question is “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2” from Pink Floyd’s fifth best album, their 1979 rock opera The Wall.

I can’t tell you how good it feels to finally get that off my chest. The most tremendous weight has lifted from my shoulders. Probably like the weight that lifted from the shoulders of Fox executives when The New Mutants became Disney’s issue (that segue just about got things on-piste). Regular filming actually finished more than 2 years ago, only for Fox to order a succession of reshoots, which ensued a slew of release delays. This time it’s actually coming out, though. We think. Check back with us on April 3rd to find out for sure.