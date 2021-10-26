New Photos Reveal Comic-Accurate Green Goblin Mask From Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man

The warm, fuzzy glow of nostalgia, fond memories and massive levels of hype means that old and new Spider-Man fans alike are salivating at the expected return of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in No Way Home, and while the actor’s scenery-devouring performance was widely praised in Sam Raimi’s 2002 blockbuster, his costume was not.

Longtime Marvel Comics readers were apoplectic when the first images of Norman Osborn’s armored outfit were revealed two decades ago, with many blasting the design as looking more like a rejected Power Rangers villain than Spider-Man’s ultimate arch-nemesis.

It wasn’t the most popular or dazzling outfit we’ve ever seen in the genre by any stretch, but early costume tests initially opted for a much more comic-accurate look, before Raimi opted to ground things more in reality than the classic purple tunic and fantastical features from the source material. As you can see below, though, one avid collector has purchased the prototype and revealed how it looks up close.

With Dafoe as good as confirmed for No Way Home, we’ll be curious to discover if he retains the exact same duds he sported in the first Spider-Man. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus appears to be sporting the same apparel, but Jamie Foxx has long since revealed he won’t be blue this time around, so it could realistically be either.