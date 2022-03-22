New poster for Alex Garland’s ‘Men’ confirms trailer release date

A new horror film is on the horizon, and the first character poster promises an eerie and pretty unfiltered look at, well — someone who will undeniably be an essential player in the story. A24’s Men has a rather vague synopsis right now, but that is undoubtedly upping the fear factor.

Starring Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, and Paapa Essiedu — the trailer for Men officially drops tomorrow, and it’s sure to be a terrifying watch. It also appears that there will be several posters for the film, as the Tweet says that Geoffrey is first up — and we get the feeling that an encounter with Geoffrey wouldn’t be a pleasant one.

First up, Geoffrey. MEN trailer tomorrow 🚩 pic.twitter.com/rdwT24GSCr — A24 (@A24) March 22, 2022

Shared by A24, the synopsis for Men is as follows:

“In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s feverish, shape-shifting new horror film.

Stalking and shape-shifting horror blending with terrible memories and fears sounds like the equation for everyone’s greatest nightmare. Harper’s retreat will undeniably be the trip she wishes she’d never taken — if she makes it out alive.

A24 is responsible for eerie films such as Midsommar, False Positive, The Lighthouse, and First Cow, so it goes without saying that Men will be a movie that stays with you long after you’ve watched it.