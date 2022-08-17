New report claims ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ might actually shoot before the end of the year

So much time has passed that nobody would be surprised in the slightest were Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law’s Sherlock Holmes 3 to quietly fade into the ether of development hell, never to be heard from again.

After all, it’s been over a decade since A Game of Shadows was released, and during that entire time it’s never felt as though a third outing for the intrepid sleuthing duo was anything more than a pipe dream. Sure, it hasn’t been canceled or abandoned at any stage, but 11 years is a long time for a billion-dollar franchise to sit on the sidelines.

Fans have never given up hope, though, while a new report claims that RDJ could be putting on his best British accent before the end of the year. The story comes from One Take News, and despite being speculative and unconfirmed in nature, it’s worth nothing that the outlet broke the news of Jamie Lee Curtis’ involvement in Haunted Mansion before the horror icon confirmed it herself.

Not only that, but the story offers no guarantees that Sherlock Holmes 3 is destined to have a cast, crew, and cameras in place by the time 2022 draws to a close. With that in mind, the best anyone can do is cross their fingers and hope that their might actually be some merit to the scuttlebutt, especially with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav keen to monetize as many of his company’s guaranteed money-makers as possible.

Each of the previous two entries earned over $500 million at the box office, so there are definitely profits to be made.