New ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ trailer unleashes a fresh-faced spin on a favored holiday classic

Ah, A Christmas Carol; perhaps the single most adapted story by someone not named William Shakespeare in the entire history of forever. Whether it’s The Muppets, The Looney Tunes, Ryan Reynolds, Mickey Mouse, The Flintstones, or even the dogs from All Dogs Go to Heaven, it seems like everyone and their entire family tree has gotten in on the Scrooge game at this point.

So, we’ve established that we’re collectively too far gone to stop the never-ending train of Christmas Carol adaptations, so it seems an appropriate enough time for Netflix to throw their hat into the ring with Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, a brand new animated adventure that isn’t quite as derivative as the title would suggest, as proven by the contents of the film’s trailer.

Image via Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol follows the evergreen plight of one Ebenezer Scrooge, a stingy, cranky gentleman who doesn’t exactly flourish within the generous ethos of the Christmas holiday. But when he receives those inevitable visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, Scrooge becomes star-crossed in his fate for a change of heart as he launches through the very fabric of time, encountering many a colorful character and musical number along the way.

Featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jessie Buckley, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol may not end up reinventing such a storied wheel, but the delightful flair it looks to be bringing to just about every aspect of the story could very well polish that wheel like it’s never been polished before.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol releases to Netflix on Dec. 2.