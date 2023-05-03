New ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ footage provides a new glimpse of Spot

Every Spider-Man fan is near bursting with excitement over the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and now there is one more aspect to get pumped for. The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought us numerous Spider-Men, now it is going one step further and a few new villains are emerging including the deadly Spot.

The latest international trailer gives us a great look at the upcoming villain voiced by Jason Schwartzman. The Spot aka Dr. Jonathan Ohnn is a villain existing within Miles Morales’s dimension, with the superhero having to take him on alone as his dimension’s “one and only Spider-Man.” The trailer shows off Spot’s abilities, with the black-and-white villain able to open inter-dimensional portals that he can transport through, even just one part of himself, which makes for some pretty cool fight scenes keeping Spidey on his toes.

A new international trailer for ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ has been released.



(via: @SpiderMan3news) pic.twitter.com/Woto22qbB6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 2, 2023

Miles looks to be using all his Spidey senses to avoid Spot’s attacks, as the villain can utilize his “space warps” to attack from every angle. However, from the looks of it, Spot is not Miles’ only worry. It would seem that the main cause of conflict in this movie comes from within the Spider-Man ranks. Just because they share a name and a similar set of powers, not all Spider-Men (and women) are alike.

Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 was teased at the end of Into the Spider-Verse and now he is taking on a much more prominent role, with this trailer setting him up as one of the antagonists as he and Miles disagree on how to protect the multiverse (parallels are being drawn here between this and Captain America: Civil War). Though he may not be a villain exactly, he looks to be creating a lot of problems for Miles and his friends.

Despite this, the main villain still looks to be Spot who isn’t a one-and-done throwaway character and continues to make a nuisance of himself throughout the film. He may not be one of the hero’s best-known foes, like Kingpin, Green Goblin, or Venom, but is on a quest to be seen as a legitimate threat, even with the multi-verse collapsing around them. For the animation style brought to us in these animated movies, Spot works perfectly and we cannot wait to further see him in action.

We will see more of Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which is set to swing into theatres on June, 2.