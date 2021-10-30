New Spider-Man: No Way Home Book Potentially Reveals New Character

Fans have become so desperate for any information pertaining to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, that some enthusiasts have been digging deeper than ever in order to uncover whatever they can from the top-secret superhero blockbuster.

A slew of new images have arrived over the last week, but they haven’t told us anything we didn’t already know, so the clamor for a second full-length trailer has only grown louder as a result. Naturally, some tie-in merchandise has come along to potentially reveal a new addition to the ensemble, from a children’s picture book of all places.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Reveals Doc Ock Chase

Noticias Geek TV got their hands on Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man’s Very Strange Day!, and have reached the conclusion that Doctor Strange’s friend and confidant Wong might be getting a love interest. As official merch, the book should reasonably reflect what happens in the film, which is where the mystery woman comes in.

In the story she’s found shoveling snow at the Sanctum Santorum when Peter Parker, MJ and Ned show up on the scene, and two candidates for her identity have even been touted. One is the Sorcerer Supreme’s librarian Zelma Stanton, and the other is secretary Sara Wolfe, who became romantically involved with Wong in the comic books. It’s tenuous to say the least, but fans will take whatever they can get from Spider-Man: No Way Home at this point.