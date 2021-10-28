The last few days have brought a barrage of new images from Spider-Man: No Way Home as the marketing campaign finally begins to shift into high gear. Obviously, fans would much rather see a trailer, but in 99% of cases a slew of promotional stills are typically followed by footage, although we may have to get Morbius out of the way first.

As more and more information regarding the web-slinging threequel begins to arrive, many folks will be hoping that Sony and Marvel Studios finally let the cat out of the bag and confirm what’s viewed as the worst-kept secret in Hollywood; namely, the respective returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

While that isn’t even hinted at in the new pics, they still offer a great look at Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Zendaya’s MJ and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, as you can see below via Empire Magazine.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Images Reveal Doc Ock, Doctor Strange And More 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters exactly seven weeks from tomorrow, so we can assume that the long-awaited second trailer isn’t too far away. The epic multiversal blockbuster should comfortably annihilate all existing pandemic-era box office records when it lands, especially when Eternals has shockingly ended up as the worst-reviewed installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.