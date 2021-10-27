Marvel’s Eternals’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Reaches MCU All Time Low

Just Tuesday we reported about how fans were freaking out — and many defended — Eternals reported low Rotten Tomatoes score, which was then a tie with Iron Man 2 at 72% but still ahead of Thor: The Dark World (66%).

Over the course of just a day, however, Eternals has now slipped into dead last place in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe at just 63% as of this writing, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s important to note here that the score on the review aggregate site still may fluctuate between now and its release since the movie still does not come out until next week.

And it’s still worth pointing out that 63% means the film is still considered fresh — but just barely.

The movie is not “certified fresh,” however, as that honor only goes to movies that meet a certain criteria, such as having at least 80 reviews for a wide release and having a consistent Tomatometer score of 75% or higher. While 87 reviews have so far been counted for the film, as of this writing, the movie falls short of reaching that 75% minimum.

Some Marvel fans were obviously distraught at the news.

it wasn’t supposed to be like this pic.twitter.com/0SoU0ecG3O — zach (@civiiswar) October 27, 2021

And some went into straight denial.

#Eternals can have 99% if I want it to… pic.twitter.com/oxuutzUvBq — ᱬ ALEX ᱬ Eternals Era (@manivision03) October 27, 2021

Some fans are simply not convinced it could be worse than Thor: The Dark World, however.

i feel film twt is just giving Eternals bad reviews there is no fuckin way it’s worst than thor dark world let’s stop playin — 🦇✨ (@bibookishlady) October 27, 2021

Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek, among many others, and comes to theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. I guess we’ll have to see if all the hype — or lack thereof — is worth it.