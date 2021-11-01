New Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Shows Peter Searching For Doctor Strange

Fans are positively vibrating with excitement about Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Web-Slinger’s third MCU solo movie will see him dip into the multiverse and face off against Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. Despite those headline-grabbing names, all that anyone can talk about is whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be slipping back into their Spidey suits.

There have been some interesting new ‘leaks’ that may indicate this dream is coming true (though a cursory glance indicates they’re fakes), but balanced against that is Kevin Feige warning fans not to be disappointed if their high hopes aren’t fulfilled. Whatever the case, we should get a hint in the next trailer, which will release imminently.

But to toss a mere morsel your way, here’s a new production photo. This shows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker walking through a wintery New York with a piece of paper in hand. This is presumably him hunting for the Sanctum Sanctorum, where his mission is to beg Doctor Strange into making everyone forget he’s Spider-Man. Check it out:

With less than 50 days until Spider-Man: No Way Home is out, the marketing campaign will kick into high gear very soon. My thinking is that Marvel Studios are keeping their powder dry on Spider-Man until Eternals is released later this week, as the latter movie needs all the marketing it can get, given the reviews.

In the meantime expect the usual series of leaks, faked images from devious tricksters, blurry images of commemorative cups, and an ever-spinning rumor mill of misinformation. Let’s hope we get that second trailer soon before we all go insane.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.