New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photos Reveal Doctor Strange And A Terrified MJ

Most of the chatter surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home over the last few days has focused on a new trailer arriving within the next month, so it was a genius move for Sony and Marvel Studios to sneak in and drop a pair of brand new official images when nobody was looking.

There’s a little over two months to go until Tom Holland’s third solo outing hits theaters, and the anticipation is steadily reaching fever pitch. Of course, fans are desperate to discover if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are involved, but that big reveal will be getting saved for a later date.

The latest issue of Entertainment Weekly debuts the No Way Home images, which shows Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange looking about as nonplussed as Zendaya’s MJ does terrified, and you can check them out over on EW.

New images often tend to mean that footage follows close behind, so we can expect the whisperings of a second trailer to intensify now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has unveiled a pair of web-slinging action shots.