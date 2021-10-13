Marvel Scoop Master Daniel Richtman Says New Spider-Man Trailer Is Imminent

It’s hard to keep things under wraps these days. There’s information coming from everywhere and it’s hard to tell what’s just a rumor and what’s actually true.

There is one person, however, who gets things right pretty regularly. It’s Daniel Richtman, who’s been a well-known source of MCU info over the years. For example, Richtman was partly responsible for a huge scoop about the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That scoop? Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be co-leads in the new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland. He also said they appear halfway through the movie and not at the end.

On October 12th, Richtman dropped another hint. The scoop master said that the latest trailer for the movie is coming out either at the end of October or sometime in November.

Either the end of this month or sometime next month. https://t.co/cAuBRm3CjU — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 12, 2021

Whether the newest trailer will feature all three Spidermen together remains to be seen, but it’s an exciting proposition.

No Way Home picks up right where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, with J Jonah Jameson revealing Peter Parker’s secret identity. This revelation makes life understandably more difficult for Parker, so he looks for a solution.

Parker seeks out Doctor Strange and tries to get him to fix the issue magically. Strange tries but ends up tearing a hole in reality and inadvertently unleashes all kinds of Spider-Man characters past and present.

This plot device explains why Garfield and Maguire will appear in the film.

So far, there are no plans to release No Way Home on Disney+ when it gets released in theaters. Spider-Man is actually a Sony property and not a Marvel one, and the two studios are collaborating on the film.

When the first trailer for the movie dropped earlier this year, Holland said it was only the tip of the iceberg.

“I’ve been flying for the last ten hours, so I actually didn’t post the trailer, my brother Harry did. So I haven’t been able to see the reactions and how excited everyone is…I’ve [just now] turned my phone on, and my phone has gone mental. The love and support you guys have shown for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what else is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys…it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man, to be showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting. I love you all, thank you for the support, and enjoy the trailer.”

No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, 2021.