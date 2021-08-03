Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Rumored To Be Co-Leads Of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The hype is high for Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange confirmed to be in the cast, and Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx known to be returning as Doctor Octopus and Electro, Marvel fans are expecting a full-on live-action Spider-Verse movie. Complete with appearances from the first two cinematic Spideys, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. That’s despite Garfield denying he’s coming back in interviews.

Everyone’s got their own idea how much Garfield and Maguire will actually show up in the threequel, though, with it commonly assumed they’ll just pop by for a cameo, maybe in a post-credits scene. According to tipster Daniel Richtman, however, that’s not the case. According to him, the duo will “become co-leads” to MCU wallcrawler Tom Holland from the moment they debut in the film.

I heard that from the moment they appear in the movie Tobey and Andrew become co-leads to Holland. https://t.co/m6zqWlJqan — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

When replying to a fan, Richtman went on to clarify that the pair will be introduced around halfway through the runtime, so according to him they will have a legitimately big presence in the movie.

They are — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

What’s more, Richtman added that his intel tells him Willen Dafoe’s Green Goblin – widely believed to also be involved – is the main villain of the piece.

It's a sign he's the main villain. Like I said before just wanted to remind people 😀 https://t.co/tyBFt7CDjz — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

Richtman has proved reliable with his info on Marvel matters in the past, but obviously feel free to take this with a pinch of salt. Again, there definitely will be some major multiversal elements to No Way Home, that’s a fact. And some evidence has pointed to Maguire and Garfield being glimpsed on set. But the debate over whether the legacy webslingers are actually in it or not will likely continue until we get 100% proof – either from a trailer or leaks – that they are.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into cinemas from December 17th. A teaser trailer is expected to drop extremely soon.