Andrew Garfield Reportedly In Atlanta Now, Might Be To Film Spider-Man 3

There are many stories going around about which legacy stars from the Spider-Man universe could be about to return in Spider-Man 3, but the biggest is that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might be about to suit up once again as their versions of the web-slinger opposite Tom Holland in the Marvel Studios movie. So far, though, we’ve yet to receive official confirmation that this mind-blowing crossover is happening. But maybe the spider’s now out of the bag.

A new piece of evidence suggests that Garfield happens to be in Atlanta at the moment, which is exactly where Spidey 3 is shooting. Marvel fans have noted that, a couple of weeks ago, a DoorDash employee tweeted that they’d just delivered some food to the British star. The original tweeter has since deleted his message, but screenshots of it are going around on social media, with the tweet’s location confirming it was sent from Atlanta.

RUMOR/SPECULATION: It appears Andrew Garfield is in Atlanta for filming of #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/80rel46jKA — Spider-Man 3 Updates (@spideysnews) February 1, 2021

Obviously, this is far from firm proof, but it’s definitely intriguing. Especially when you consider Holland’s recent Instagram post. The current Peter Parker shared that work on the film this February 1st was “easily one of the highlights of my career,” teasing that fans had “better buckle up” given the excitement that was due to come their way. Holland is a lifelong Spidey fan, so it’s easy to imagine that partnering up with Garfield – and maybe Maguire, too – would be a career highlight for him.

Intel is more conflicted on whether Tobey is 100% involved or not, as some reports say he’s signed on to appear, while others claim he’s acting like a “diva” and Marvel is struggling to come to a deal with him. Remember, so far Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina have been confirmed to be returning as Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively, but everyone else at this stage is still up in the air.

Spider-Man 3 – or whatever it’s actually titled – is scheduled to release on December 17th.