New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ revelations leave fans convinced it will age like milk

Nearly a year and a half following its first release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still considered one of the best MCU releases of all time.

The spectacular, mind-bending movie combined two decades of Spider-Man actors, villains, and storylines into one breathtaking film, and blew audiences away in the process. Despite its continued popularity among the vast majority of audiences — the movie still sports a 93 percent Tomatometer score, and an even more impressive 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — not everyone thinks the release will be remembered well as time goes on.

This spicy take was born of reports that Charlie Cox was instructed to pause, following his entrance into the film as lawyer Matt Murdock, so that audiences could cheer. The brief, barely noticeable pause will apparently sour the film as the years go on, at least according to Twitter user @2TChalla2Stan. The fan account recently shared news of Cox’s applause-worthy pause, and noted that “Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t going to age well in the next few years.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't going to age well in the next few years https://t.co/0R2WN6BTk5 — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) April 5, 2023

Few people agree with this very lukewarm take, however, as the impassioned responses to @2TChalla2Stan demonstrate. The vast majority of commenters expressed their enduring love for the film, and noted that even the parts that don’t age well will always hold a place in our hearts.

Maybe for you. But it’ll always have a special place in my heart that none of you internet complainers can ever ruin for me. — Connor Anderson (@Mgkman13) April 5, 2023

Many people saw their thoughts summarized in a succinct, straightforward response from Tristan Tate, who simply expressed “I respectfully disagree.”

Tristan Tate with everyone's reaction to your terrible take. pic.twitter.com/lrfScxUaPD — 𝕐𝕒 𝕓𝕠𝕚𝕚 𝔻𝕚𝕘 (@boii_dig) April 5, 2023

While it is valid to note that No Way Home relies heavily on nostalgia, and will inevitably lose some of its impact among audiences without a deep love for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s takes on Spider-Man, something as simple as a minor, momentary pause isn’t going to ruin the movie. At least, not for people who are genuinely giving it a chance.

Time could prove us wrong, of course, but we’re far more convinced it will prove @2TChalla2Stan wrong instead. We’ll certainly be returning to the 2021 flick for years to come — and yes, we might even use that carefully-placed pause to give Matt a quick cheer every time he enters the story.