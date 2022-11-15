Performers do not always get to return to roles they were the right casting for, but for whatever reason, the project did not work out. Henry Cavill may be returning for good as Superman and Andrew Garfield came back as Spider-Man at a time he did not expect he’d be playing Peter Parker again.

The 39-year-old makes the comments in a new GQ interview. He says he was open to whatever was meant to be, but his time did feel done and he was finding closure on his own terms, the offer came in to come into Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I was doing that – and then it was like that classic thing, when you’re getting over a relationship, and you’re first starting to really feel free and untethered from that thing – the person knows to call the hour after the first good night’s sleep you’ve had.”

From here, Garfield adds the experience of coming back was beautiful and he treated it as a short film about Peter Parker with his friends. He felt no pressure and thought it was going to be interesting, but, at the end of the day, their sibling-like nature shines the most.

“Y’know, between the three of us, I was like, ‘oh shit, this is going to be interesting.’ You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Garfield says he is in a more relaxed period of not doing as much in his career but feels like he should be doing more and admits that he feels a bit insane comparing himself to other actors. But most importantly, he is grateful his work has had meaning.

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve been mentored by the human beings in my life. I’m so lucky that I’ve had the opportunities I’ve had. And the friendships I’ve had, and the mentors and the teachers. But I’m also pretty intent. Like, I’m not a nice person to be around if I’m not able to follow the thing that I feel I’m supposed to follow [laughs].”

Garfield has no new projects on deck at this time. He and Tobey Maguire have been deemed the most likely to return to the MCU at some point and will later be Richard Branson in a miniseries that will be directed by David Leitch.

Garfield made his acting debut in 2005 with a short film and first got noticed on screen with his starring turn in Boy A.