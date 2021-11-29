After the killer second trailer, hype levels are off the charts for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Web-Slinger’s third MCU solo movie will see him dip into the multiverse and face off against classic villains including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, likely aided by classic Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tickets are finally going on sale today, with the first night screenings likely to sell out fast. To mark the occasion, we have a very fun 15-second promo stuffed with new footage and entirely themed around the word “dude”. Check it out:

Spider-Man: No Way Home – DUDE! DUUUUDDDEE‼️ Have you got your tickets for #SpiderManNoWayHome? 🕷️🕸️ Posted by GSC on Sunday, November 28, 2021

Over the previous trailers and TV spots, we’ve seen so much of the bridge fight between Doc Ock and Spidey that a dedicated editor could probably re-assemble the scene as it appears in the full movie. This TV spot sees a never-before-seen glimpse of the pair fighting, with Spidey clearly struggling to stay one step ahead of those lethal metal tentacles.

Hardcore MCU fans are examining all new footage with an eagle eye for clues as to what’s happening in the final movie. There’s already compelling evidence that the No Way Home trailers have been edited so as not to spoil the surprise of the returning Spideys, but there are also some smaller and subtler changes to the weather and time of day in specific shots.

With the film’s release now just weeks away, expect more marketing material to land each day. Let’s hope these provide some further indications of what we’ll see when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.