New Star Trek Movie Hit With 6-Month Delay, Fans Aren’t All That Surprised
Earlier this year, the news came out of the blue that WandaVision director Matt Shakman was set to follow up the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series by helming a brand new Star Trek movie, which had already staked out a June 2023 release date.
However, that was about as much information as was made available. The earliest reports indicated that the filmmaker was looking to reunite J.J. Abrams’ Kelvin crew for a fourth time, but we haven’t heard a peep about the identity of the ensemble, or even the timeline of the latest sci-fi blockbuster.
Paramount confirmed yesterday that the untitled Star Trek film had been pushed back six months to December 2023, and as you can see from some of the reactions below, fans aren’t all that surprised when there doesn’t seem to be much happening behind the scenes.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Star Trek as a franchise finds itself in an interesting position, with the small screen side of the universe mapped out years in advance with a slew of new content on the way every few months, while the feature-length arm of the mythology struggles to cobble a solitary new adventure together, so we’ll be curious to see if Shakman’s effort manages to hit that new release date.