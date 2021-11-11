New Star Trek Movie Hit With 6-Month Delay, Fans Aren’t All That Surprised

Earlier this year, the news came out of the blue that WandaVision director Matt Shakman was set to follow up the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series by helming a brand new Star Trek movie, which had already staked out a June 2023 release date.

However, that was about as much information as was made available. The earliest reports indicated that the filmmaker was looking to reunite J.J. Abrams’ Kelvin crew for a fourth time, but we haven’t heard a peep about the identity of the ensemble, or even the timeline of the latest sci-fi blockbuster.

Paramount confirmed yesterday that the untitled Star Trek film had been pushed back six months to December 2023, and as you can see from some of the reactions below, fans aren’t all that surprised when there doesn’t seem to be much happening behind the scenes.

The delay to the (supposedly) upcoming Trek film means that IF it comes out on the newly scheduled date it will have beaten the record for longest time EVER between Star Trek movies (currently 6 years, 5 months between Nemesis & Star Trek '09). pic.twitter.com/FcnfjiAFSe — Multiverse of Mike-ness (@Ironmikewilson) November 11, 2021

Star Trek probably got delayed due to the Rogue Squadron delay thinking Disney is going to move that slot but that may not happen with the rumors of an Old Republic movie — Liam (@Liambacon3) November 10, 2021

Delay's Delay's. Not surprising about #StarTrek movie. We should have heard about casting and start dates. And now like Nemesis. WE getting a Trek Christmas next year. https://t.co/GQ3JSjbEal — Stingray_Turkey💉☯️ (@Stingray_travel) November 10, 2021

Star Trek Beyond Gallery 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

"According to Deadline, the Star Trek film set for Holiday 2023 is still the project being developed by producer J.J. Abrams, with WandaVision’s Matt Shakman set to direct based on a script co-written by Captain Marvel screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet. " OH JOY. one can pray. https://t.co/AUdWKNnV0Q — Larry Rosenthal (@LarryRosenthal) November 11, 2021

The top secret #StarTrek movie project directed by Matt Shakman & announced earlier this year with only a release date has now been postponed according to Deadline. It moves from the June 2023 back to December 2023. 😥#startrek @startrek @trekreport @StarTrekOnPPlus pic.twitter.com/Q6j6RBDVqG — TrekMedia 🍥 (@TrekNews1) November 10, 2021

The #StarTrek film project spearheaded by JJ Abrams & Matt Shakman was developed by Emma Watts, who joined the studio in 2020 & shut down the Noah Hawley idea… then there was the Kalinda Vazquez proposal…



But so far no firm word on any plan yet… https://t.co/T4P3vWBqAQ pic.twitter.com/LaiDsKntE5 — Trekzone 🖖 (@TREKZONEorg) November 3, 2021

Star Trek as a franchise finds itself in an interesting position, with the small screen side of the universe mapped out years in advance with a slew of new content on the way every few months, while the feature-length arm of the mythology struggles to cobble a solitary new adventure together, so we’ll be curious to see if Shakman’s effort manages to hit that new release date.